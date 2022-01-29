Reviewing First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) & Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Great Western Bancorp and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.94%. First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.53%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $491.71 million 3.52 $203.26 million $3.67 8.55 First Community Bankshares $143.87 million 3.79 $35.93 million $2.96 10.81

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Western Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp 41.34% 17.97% 1.57% First Community Bankshares 36.98% 12.22% 1.68%

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats First Community Bankshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It offers its services and products to individuals and businesses that include industries, such as manufacturing, mining services, construction, retail, healthcare, military and transportation. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bluefield, VA.

