Contrasting SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPI Energy and IPG Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.47 -$6.51 million N/A N/A IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 6.41 $159.57 million $4.87 29.64

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SPI Energy and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 IPG Photonics 1 3 3 0 2.29

SPI Energy currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 342.80%. IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $197.57, indicating a potential upside of 36.88%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A IPG Photonics 18.33% 10.21% 8.97%

Summary

IPG Photonics beats SPI Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

