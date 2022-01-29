Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

NYSE:CFG opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

