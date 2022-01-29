Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Globe Life in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $94.13. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.