Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FBC opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,350.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 211,687 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.