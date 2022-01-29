Forterra (LON:FORT) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 340 ($4.59) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.78) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forterra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 312.71 ($4.22).

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra stock opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.53) on Tuesday. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 261.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 278.88. The company has a market capitalization of £597.91 million and a PE ratio of 16.55.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.