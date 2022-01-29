Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.05) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

CWR opened at GBX 546 ($7.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 23.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 914.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,026.26. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of GBX 515 ($6.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,616 ($21.80).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

