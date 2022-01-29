Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

CUBI stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.