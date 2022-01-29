Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

ASPU stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.63. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

