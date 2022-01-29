Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Camtek alerts:

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Camtek by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.