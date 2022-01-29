Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.66) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 51.20 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.36. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 32.37 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The company has a market capitalization of £36.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.09.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,699.46).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

