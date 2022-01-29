PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.36.

NYSE PBF opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

