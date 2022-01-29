Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLYM. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.
Shares of PLYM stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $969.63 million, a PE ratio of -29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.