Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLYM. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $969.63 million, a PE ratio of -29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

