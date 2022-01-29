CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.97. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $387,107.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,757,346. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,079 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

