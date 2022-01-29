FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Increased by Analyst

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TV. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.25.

TV stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$123.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.87.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

