Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for LendingClub Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingClub in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of LC stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

