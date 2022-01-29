Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a one year low of $134.21 and a one year high of $214.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

