Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies SE Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for TotalEnergies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE TTE opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $17,615,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,973,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,696,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.06%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.