Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 1,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.36% of Jacob Forward ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

