CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Stock Price Up 0.8%

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 57,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 92,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CION Invt had a net margin of 93.55% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. CION Invt’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other CION Invt news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $43,328.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,895 shares of company stock worth $200,929. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Invt in the 4th quarter worth about $3,269,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,862,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Invt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CION Invt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

CION Invt Company Profile (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

