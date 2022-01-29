Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 3,675,132 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 46,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

