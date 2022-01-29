Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Rises By 224.3%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,000 shares, an increase of 224.3% from the December 31st total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,912,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 612,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

