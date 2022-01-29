BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 214.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

