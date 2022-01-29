MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Update

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEKA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $1,658,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.