Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.22.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $188.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $117.19 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

