Financial Survey: Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) versus Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Ascend Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $191.43 million 4.05 -$542.59 million ($2.61) -1.50 Ascend Wellness $143.73 million 5.30 -$25.44 million N/A N/A

Ascend Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -252.40% -9.09% -7.08% Ascend Wellness -38.12% -125.36% -20.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Cannabis and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 3 7 0 0 1.70 Ascend Wellness 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $7.26, indicating a potential upside of 85.76%. Ascend Wellness has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.52%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Aurora Cannabis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.