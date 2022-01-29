Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issued By Piper Sandler

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of QCRH opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $875.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QCR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in QCR by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 2.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QCR by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 122.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

