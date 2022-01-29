F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) & First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Head-To-Head Contrast

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. F & M Bank pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares F & M Bank and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F & M Bank 24.88% 12.87% 1.14% First National 25.79% 12.04% 1.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of F & M Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for F & M Bank and First National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

First National has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.00%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Risk and Volatility

F & M Bank has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F & M Bank and First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F & M Bank $49.00 million 2.20 $8.79 million $3.58 8.74 First National $41.08 million 3.47 $8.86 million $2.22 10.30

First National has lower revenue, but higher earnings than F & M Bank. F & M Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First National beats F & M Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers. Its loans are grouped into segments: construction/land development, farmland, real estate, multi-family, commercial real estate, home equity closed end, home equity open end, commercial & industrialnon-real estate, consumer, credit cards and dealer finance. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Timberville, VA.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.