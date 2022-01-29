Critical Survey: Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 10.22% 15.97% 7.13% LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73%

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 5 2 0 2.29 LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus price target of $272.43, suggesting a potential upside of 6.53%. LENSAR has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 190.70%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and LENSAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.60 $2.09 billion $6.85 37.33 LENSAR $26.38 million 2.50 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.45

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats LENSAR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens; and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

