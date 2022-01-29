ASOS’s (ASC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($97.14) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.46) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.64) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.46) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.03) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,281.43 ($57.76).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,226 ($30.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,284.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,985.58.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.45), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($133,381.71).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

