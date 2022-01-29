Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSE. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

BSE opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of £194.37 million and a P/E ratio of 24.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.82.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

