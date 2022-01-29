BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 670 ($9.04) price objective on the stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.69) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.85) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.09) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.49) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 633.17 ($8.54).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 592.20 ($7.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £18.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 561.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 563.65. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.41).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

