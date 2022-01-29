Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) target price on the stock.

BNZL has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.68).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,786 ($37.59) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,836.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,687.01. The company has a market capitalization of £9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,122 ($28.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,000 ($40.47).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

