Celanese (NYSE:CE) Shares Down 6.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) were down 6.8% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $149.23 and last traded at $149.23. Approximately 26,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 630,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.07.

The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

