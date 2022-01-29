Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,465,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 936,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,760,000 after acquiring an additional 143,477 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

