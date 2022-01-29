Macquarie Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $285.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Macquarie from $435.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.75.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.83. SEA has a 12-month low of $119.41 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

