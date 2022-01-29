Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLNE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after buying an additional 4,748,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 2,051,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 923,988 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 684,780 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

