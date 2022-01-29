WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $51.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.31.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
