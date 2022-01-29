Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

NYSE XM opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,970,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 621,227 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 794.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after buying an additional 496,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

