Head-To-Head Contrast: Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) & Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliant Bancorp 29.30% 15.37% 1.71% Citizens & Northern 26.97% 10.42% 1.35%

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Citizens & Northern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliant Bancorp $151.83 million 3.88 $31.41 million $3.03 11.72 Citizens & Northern $101.50 million 3.90 $19.22 million $1.89 13.31

Reliant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Reliant Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Reliant Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Reliant Bancorp and Citizens & Northern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliant Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.90%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Risk and Volatility

Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reliant Bancorp beats Citizens & Northern on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit throughout the United States. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit. Its Deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, Individual Retirement Accounts and certificates of deposit. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, PA.

