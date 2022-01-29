Analysts Set Expectations for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Grindrod Shipping in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

