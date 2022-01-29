Raymond James Comments on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.35 million.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

