Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.64.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $177.29 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

