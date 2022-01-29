Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 266 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.94) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 364.33 ($4.92).

TRN opened at GBX 211.80 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 202 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 311.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

