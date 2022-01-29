United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.30) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,075 ($14.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,082.78. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 800.40 ($10.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,138.50 ($15.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.91%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.