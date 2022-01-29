Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.97. Owens Corning also posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

