Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.47) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 950 ($12.82) to GBX 935 ($12.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

TATE stock opened at GBX 727.20 ($9.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 624.40 ($8.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 821.20 ($11.08). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 672.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 694.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.