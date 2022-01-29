MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the December 31st total of 995,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

