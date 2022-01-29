Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Down 70.4% in January

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 203,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 923,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VRPX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Mack purchased 25,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,248.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.