Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Down 70.4% in January

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 203,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 923,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VRPX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $36.00.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.
