SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.69) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.85) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.21) to GBX 1,600 ($21.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,445 ($19.50) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.67) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,324.70 ($17.87).

SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,278 ($17.24) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($20.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,367.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,291.77. The firm has a market cap of £15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

